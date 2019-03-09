Will Lowe’s score with its ‘homegating’ game plan?
Lowe’s Companies Inc. will sell NFL-branded merchandise online and reserve space in select stores to sell fan merchandise geared to local teams for the first time. The home improvement retailer will also launch an online “homegating” video series to inspire football fans as they prepare for the NFL season.
The more than 10,000 NFL-related items being sold online include:
- Tailgating and homegating items – chairs, canopies, games
- Grills and grill accessories
- Décor – rugs, wall art, lamps, furniture, throws, bedding
- Hydration – drinkware, hard and soft coolers, barware
- Garden décor – flags and statues
- Automotive – decals, license plates, flags, mats
- Pet accessories – collars, jerseys, toys
- Holiday items – ornaments and inflatables
The retailer has kicked off an online video series, “NFL Homegating Makeovers by Lowe’s,” which follows three football-themed home makeovers in one of three primary homegating areas – kitchen, living room and patio. Lowe’s partnered with the Carolina Panthers, Dallas Cowboys, Philadelphia Eagles and popular DIYer Monica Mangin to complete the makeovers for three families.
“That’s all about demonstrating what customers can do to allow their home game to come to life when they’re supporting their favorite team,” Bill Boltz, EVP, merchandising, told Business Insider. “It’s just a cool way to connect.”
In January, Lowe’s became the Official Home Improvement Retail Sponsor of the NFL.
About 10 years ago, the NFL began pushing the concept of homegating, which translates the tradition of tailgating in parking lots at stadiums to living rooms. In addition to outfitting a home with merchandise and decor celebrating a favorite team, homegating may involve inviting friends over the watch the weekly game, offering retailers opportunities for selling team-themed foods and recipes.
7-Eleven, The Container Store, Pizza Hut, Tostitos, Hormel Chili, Coleman and M&M’s are among companies that have launched campaigns focused on homegating.
As it replaced Papa John’s as the NFL’s official pizza sponsor last year, Marianne Radly, Pizza Hut’s chief brand officer, told QSR Magazine, “As we were looking at considering this sponsorship and getting into it, you look at the hundreds of thousands of people in the stadium watching the game, but there’s millions of more at home. We thought this was the perfect opportunity.”
DISCUSSION QUESTIONS: Is homegating still an underserved opportunity overall for retail? Is it one it makes sense for Lowe’s to pursue?
6 Comments on "Will Lowe's score with its 'homegating' game plan?"
Founder, CEO & Author, HeadCount Corporation
The concept makes sense for Lowe’s – it’s consistent with their male-dominated customer base and they sell lots of goods that connect to the concept. As their executive commented, “it’s just a cool way to connect.” Lowe’s pursuing a formal relationship with the NFL also provides a point of competitive advantage vs. Home Depot. This all said, I’m not sure homegating, per se, is so much an underserved market, as it is a niche market that has potential to be a somewhat larger niche.
Managing Director, GlobalData
I am not sure this is an underserved opportunity, but it is a smart addition for Lowe’s and a good attempt at providing some differentiation from its bigger rival. A lot will come down to execution in-store and online and Lowe’s must ensure this offer is given prominence as I suspect a lot will be bought on impulse.
CMO, One Door
This promotion seems like a great way for Lowe’s to take advantage of what is no doubt an expensive relationship with the NFL. What encourages me most is Lowe’s demonstrating the ability to deliver localization of promotions and product merchandising (for 32 NFL teams) at scale. To remain relevant, retailers need to continue to push for deeper connection with local customers through localization and personalization.
Chief Customer Officer, Incisiv
Why not plug into a segment that is typically highly loyal and likely to translate that loyalty into purchases? Smart idea. I don’t think “homegating” is underserved per se as retailers and brands have been targeting football fans for a long time. However for Lowe’s to get their piece of the pie, it is smart to partner up with other brands and create a marketing program around that.
Founder, CEO, Black Monk Consulting
I’m sorry, this is just a bridge too far for me. This is an attempt to commercialize something that people already do without the help of commercialization. Sure, there are folks out there that want to transform their living rooms into semi-man caves, but my guess is that there won’t be enough of them to make a vibrant market. Ditto for Pizza Hut. If people need to transform their homes into homages to the NFL and make watching football the center of their homes, they probably already know how to order pizza for their friends. This seems like a solution chasing a problem in hopes it can catch it one day.
Consultant, Strategist, Tech Innovator, UX Evangelist
I’m sure the homegating market is a growth opportunity. A tiny one. Lowe’s and other companies can chase this incremental gain or they can focus on continuous improvement to their core business. I vote for continuous improvement of their core which is something Lowe’s truly needs, especially in e-commerce.