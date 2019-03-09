Source: Lowe's video - "NFL Homegating Makeover: Carolina Panthers (w/ Monica from The Weekender)"

Lowe’s Companies Inc. will sell NFL-branded merchandise online and reserve space in select stores to sell fan merchandise geared to local teams for the first time. The home improvement retailer will also launch an online “homegating” video series to inspire football fans as they prepare for the NFL season.

The more than 10,000 NFL-related items being sold online include:

Tailgating and homegating items – chairs, canopies, games

Grills and grill accessories

Décor – rugs, wall art, lamps, furniture, throws, bedding

Hydration – drinkware, hard and soft coolers, barware

Garden décor – flags and statues

Automotive – decals, license plates, flags, mats

Pet accessories – collars, jerseys, toys

Holiday items – ornaments and inflatables

The retailer has kicked off an online video series, “NFL Homegating Makeovers by Lowe’s,” which follows three football-themed home makeovers in one of three primary homegating areas – kitchen, living room and patio. Lowe’s partnered with the Carolina Panthers, Dallas Cowboys, Philadelphia Eagles and popular DIYer Monica Mangin to complete the makeovers for three families.

“That’s all about demonstrating what customers can do to allow their home game to come to life when they’re supporting their favorite team,” Bill Boltz, EVP, merchandising, told Business Insider. “It’s just a cool way to connect.”

In January, Lowe’s became the Official Home Improvement Retail Sponsor of the NFL.

About 10 years ago, the NFL began pushing the concept of homegating, which translates the tradition of tailgating in parking lots at stadiums to living rooms. In addition to outfitting a home with merchandise and decor celebrating a favorite team, homegating may involve inviting friends over the watch the weekly game, offering retailers opportunities for selling team-themed foods and recipes.

7-Eleven, The Container Store, Pizza Hut, Tostitos, Hormel Chili, Coleman and M&M’s are among companies that have launched campaigns focused on homegating.

As it replaced Papa John’s as the NFL’s official pizza sponsor last year, Marianne Radly, Pizza Hut’s chief brand officer, told QSR Magazine, “As we were looking at considering this sponsorship and getting into it, you look at the hundreds of thousands of people in the stadium watching the game, but there’s millions of more at home. We thought this was the perfect opportunity.”