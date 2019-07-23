Source: Amazon Shopping

Amazon.com has become the de facto starting point for product searches for a growing number of consumers as the site’s reach extends with its expanding base of Prime shoppers. But Google, the leader in all other things search related, is looking to push back against Amazon’s advances with the launch of its own shopping platform.

Originally announced in May, Google Shopping includes a personalized home page for Google members that provides access to millions of products via tabs distinguished by category.

After clicking a tab, Google presents shoppers with products separated by category that are available for purchase from merchants that offer home delivery and/or pickup at a local store. Google backs up each purchase with a guarantee that it will refund purchases that arrive late or have other issues, such as delivery of the wrong product.

Retailers and consumer direct brands that are part of the Google platform can be reached through Google.com, Google Shopping and Google Assistant. Plans are in place to give shoppers access through Google Images and YouTube, as well.

Google, TechRadar reports, has tested its new shopping platform (with apparent success) in markets including France before launching in the U.S.

Ultimately, Google’s shopping plan is as much tied, if not more, to advertising revenues as it is to establishing a rival platform to Amazon and others. Google has seen ad dollars flow to Amazon as consumers use the e-tail giant’s site to search for products for immediate or future purchase.