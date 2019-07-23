Will Google’s new shopping platform steal product searches away from Amazon?
Amazon.com has become the de facto starting point for product searches for a growing number of consumers as the site’s reach extends with its expanding base of Prime shoppers. But Google, the leader in all other things search related, is looking to push back against Amazon’s advances with the launch of its own shopping platform.
Originally announced in May, Google Shopping includes a personalized home page for Google members that provides access to millions of products via tabs distinguished by category.
After clicking a tab, Google presents shoppers with products separated by category that are available for purchase from merchants that offer home delivery and/or pickup at a local store. Google backs up each purchase with a guarantee that it will refund purchases that arrive late or have other issues, such as delivery of the wrong product.
Retailers and consumer direct brands that are part of the Google platform can be reached through Google.com, Google Shopping and Google Assistant. Plans are in place to give shoppers access through Google Images and YouTube, as well.
Google, TechRadar reports, has tested its new shopping platform (with apparent success) in markets including France before launching in the U.S.
Ultimately, Google’s shopping plan is as much tied, if not more, to advertising revenues as it is to establishing a rival platform to Amazon and others. Google has seen ad dollars flow to Amazon as consumers use the e-tail giant’s site to search for products for immediate or future purchase.
DISCUSSION QUESTIONS: What do you see as the biggest value for retailers and consumer direct brands that are part of the Google Shopping platform? Do you think the new shopping platform and its integration with other parts of the Google ecosystem will help the tech giant capture a significant percentage of brand and product searches from Amazon?
4 Comments on "Will Google's new shopping platform steal product searches away from Amazon?"
Chief Executive Officer, The TSi Company
Whenever any business finds enormous success, others will attempt to gain a piece of the pie. Amazon has been the frontrunner for years as other retailers have tried to compete with them in a variety of ways. However, another competitor going more head-to-head with Amazon was only a matter of time. Moreover, for the consumer, the Google shopping platform will be an alternative, one that will start with customer curiosity, and if the experience is successful, Google will build a loyal customer base. Competition is healthy and brings success when a business does everything right giving the customer a memorable experience. I see this as an excellent opportunity for Google, consumers, and retailers partnering with this new venture. It won’t put Amazon out of business, and at best will maybe make a dent in their business, but competition often leads to new services, offers, and exceptional consumer opportunities. It will be interesting to watch and see what happens.
President, Mr. Checkout Distributors
When trying to steal market share away at this level it is not price that Google will need to compete over, it’s convenience. Amazon has built their brand on a simple delivery model combined with everything you can imagine at low prices. If Google is going to compete, they will need to do it via advertising focused on a better logistics model than Amazon… Not an easy job.
Founding Partner, Merchandising Metrics
If anybody is in a position to take on Amazon as a shopping platform, it has to be Google. Good news/bad news … just think of of the treasure trove of date that Google is sitting on. Who knows what kind of algorithms they can come up with to streamline your shopping experience? And who knows what kind of algorithms they can come up with to inundate you with ad after ad after ad? (Shudder.) And how will they compete with Prime? Lots of hurdles here. Lots for Google to prove in the war for eyeballs and clicks.
Principal, Cathy Hotka & Associates
Google is a surveillance company masquerading as a search engine. Only the truly naive will trust Google as a shopping platform.