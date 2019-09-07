Will a worker walkout put a kink in Amazon’s Prime Day results?
A group of workers at an Amazon.com fulfillment center in Minnesota is planning to walk off the job for six hours on July 15 during the 48-hour Prime Day event being held by the e-tail giant, according to reports.
The would-be strikers are calling on the company to provide more temporary workers with the option of becoming full-time employees. Some engineers, who do not work at the facility located in Shakopee, are planning to fly into the state to join the work action.
“Amazon is going to be telling one story about itself, which is they can ship a Kindle to your house in one day, isn’t that wonderful,” William Stolz, one of the strike organizers, told Bloomberg. “We want to take the opportunity to talk about what it takes to make that work happen and put pressure on Amazon to protect us and provide safe, reliable jobs.”
The e-tail giant has been relatively free of labor strife in the U.S., although there have been occasional reports about unsafe working conditions at some of its warehouses. Amazon raised its minimum hourly wage to $15 after facing pressure from politicians and labor activists.
Last year, Muslim workers at the same Shakopee fulfillment center protested over a lack of time to pray, as required by their faith. The same workers said they were penalized for failing to achieve the company set number of packages picked with no accounting for the time needed for their religious rituals.
Amazon has faced labor issues in overseas markets where labor unions have led strikes against the company during periods of high sales activity including Black Friday and Prime Day.
DISCUSSION QUESTIONS: Do you expect more Amazon employees in U.S. facilities to join protests against the company’s labor, environmental or other practices? How do you think Amazon will react if it is faced with an organized workforce in the U.S.?
Founder, CEO & Author, HeadCount Corporation
I’m not sure how much traction this particular job action will have, but the fact that it’s occurring is important. What this situation makes clear is that success is not just about sales growth and hourly wages – workers also care about how the company responds to issues. Recall, Google employees walked off the job to protest how the company handled sexual harassment. I’m sure that Amazon will manage the job action described in the article with little noticeable impact to customers, but it will be interesting to see how it continues to handle these types of issues and whether or not we see more of them in the future.
Chief Executive Officer, The TSi Company
The bigger the company, the bigger the problems it can have when dealing with employee issues. Indeed, no company should allow unsafe working conditions or put too much pressure on any employee with unfair demands. As Amazon has grown to employ thousands of people, there is no doubt there will be employee issues. How Amazon responds and handles those issues will either create a compromise that all parties are happy with or not. If not, yes be prepared for strikes, workers deliberately slowing down their pace and even high numbers of employees planning on calling out sick. Good relationships with employees are essential for a company of any size, and Amazon has got to realize that as big as they are, they are nothing without their customers and their employees. It will be interesting to see how leadership responds to the employees’ requests.
Founder and CEO, CrunchGrowth Revenue Acceleration Agency
These types of actions will have little to no effect. And I generally do not pay attention to stories about companies seeded into the press by unions. This is the same type of activities that unions attempted with Walmart several years ago. So they carry little weight in my mind. However, the general public does pay attention to them and believe them. But that won’t change the behavior of buying from Amazon.
I would expect Amazon to handle it the same way as Walmart had in the past. They will continue to improve conditions and raise worker pay but won’t allow unions to gain a foothold.
Professor, International Business, Guizhou University of Finance & Economics; Executive Director, Global Commerce Education
Six hours? That is just a hiccup. No big deal.
I don’t think Amazon will strongly oppose unionization, but if anything this will accelerate Amazon’s effort to institute AI warehouses.
Founder & Chairman, International TCG Retail Summit
Being faced with an organized workforce will make an employer think. A giant like Amazon cannot – at least over the long run – allow itself to be confronted with a negative press campaign. It would be bad for its image. In Europe, we saw that an organized workforce brought advantages to the employees.
Managing Director, GlobalData
I don’t think this will impact Prime Day too much. However, having good and stable labor relations is vital for any retailer and especially important for a nimble player like Amazon. Personally, I do not think Amazon is a bad employer. However, it is an embracer of flexible labor models and that causes some resistance from those who want more stability. It’s a balancing act and one I suspect Amazon will manage to navigate.
Principal, Cathy Hotka & Associates
Happy employees, happy company. While this action could be small, the organizers have wisely chosen Prime time to drum up some publicity for their cause. This action should have an impact beyond Amazon.