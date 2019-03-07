What does ‘patriotic’ mean for brands and retailers?
Underscoring how the U.S. has become more divided in its sentiments, the 17th annual Brand Keys survey of 2019’s Most Patriotic American Brands saw Chick-fil-A, associated with some ring-wing causes, and Patagonia, associated with left-wing causes, land on the top-50 list for the first time.
Chick-fil-A has been regularly called out for its CEO’s decision in 2012 to come out against gay marriage. The chain has been banned from two major airports — San Antonio and Buffalo — and several universities.
Patagonia, also threatened with boycotts, has blasted the Trump administration on environmental policies including reducing the size of two national monuments and exiting the Paris climate change agreement.
Among other brands, Nike, which controversially featured Colin Kaepernick in a major campaign, moved up five spots on the top-50 list. The former NFL star kneeled during games to protest racial injustice. Levi’s, LL Bean and Harley Davidson — all involved recently in political controversies — also gained ground.
The political tone was particularly shown by gains from media companies, including FOX News, which climbed four slots on the top-50 list, and MSNBC, up eight spots. The New York Times and The Washington Post made the list for the first time. The findings were based on a survey of nearly 6,000 consumers.
“Interestingly, there’s a high correlation between consumers’ increased self-perceptions of being patriotic and the appearance of more media brands in the top-50,” noted Robert Passikoff, president of Brand Keys, in a statement. “Perhaps more people are paying more attention this year.”
Jeep, Disney, Ford and Coca-Cola still led the list and Brand Keys said its rankings do not mean other brands don’t have patriotic resonance. Being an American company, being ‘Made in the USA,’ or having strong CSR (corporate social responsibility) initiatives can boost a brand’s perception.
However, the findings show approaches “surrounded by flags and fireworks” now have to compete in socio-political contexts. Said Mr. Passikoff, “Politics is now making itself felt more in the brandscape than ever. Particularly as to how consumers view themselves and their brands-of-choice through a political and patriotic lens.”
Brand Keys Top-50 Most Patriotic American Brands 2019 (54 Accounting For Ties)
- Jeep (—)
- Disney (—)
- Ford (+1)
- Coca-Cola (- 1)
- Levi Strauss (+3)
- American Express / MSNBC (-1, +8)
- Hershey’s (—)
- AT&T / The New York Times (—, new)
- Walmart (—)
- FOX News (+4)
- Ralph Lauren / Jack Daniels (—, -3)
- Amazon / Twitter (—, -6)
- Dunkin’ / Coach (new, -2)
- KFC / Coors / Pepsi (+2, +3, +2)
- McDonald’s / Chick-fil-A (—, new)
- The Washington Post (new)
- Apple (- 4)
- Sam Adams / Coors (—, -1)
- Instagram / L.L. Bean (—, +4)
- Kellogg’s (—)
- Old Navy / John Deere (—, +1)
- Craftsmen Tools / Colgate (—, +6)
- J. Crew / Nike / Patagonia (—, +5, new)
- Gibson / USAA (- 4, new)
- Starbucks / Harley Davidson (—, +3)
- Gatorade / Google (—, -2)
- 7th Generation / Patriots /Wrangler (new, +2, +1)
- Converse / Cowboys / New Balance / Yankees (all +1)
- 49ers /Louisville Slugger / MLB / Wilson Sporting Goods (all —)
Numbers in parentheses indicate movement up, down, or new to the ranks from 2018.
DISCUSSION QUESTIONS: Do you think consumers increasingly view brands in political terms? If yes, is this a perception that brands and retailers should encourage?
The politicization of brands has increased, mostly in line with the more polarized political environment. Many brands have deliberately taken sides, usually aligned with the beliefs of their founders, corporate principles, and customers – or a mix of all three. That’s not such a bad thing if the belief is genuine and it fits with the ethos of the company. Patagonia, for example, taking a stand on environmental issues makes sense – it’s a company that loves the outdoors!
In my personal opinion, I think having a viewpoint is fine so long as it’s not too intrusive, is rational, and is not the only thing the company focuses on. However, the downside is that some people will boycott and will complain. However, words usually speak louder than actions and I’ve not seen many boycotts – from left or right – that have been particularly successful.
This is all about understanding who your customer is. Whether it’s right or left, if you know that the people that love your brand feel strongly about something, then damn the torpedoes! (My dad taught me that expression.) Charge ahead full throttle.
I also think it says something about a brand that has the guts to say, “this is who we are.” That their faith in what they feel is right is powerful enough to withstand the blasts from those that disagree. So all in all, go for it, tell us who you are and who you aren’t. Better brand definition is always a good thing. Wishy-washy is not.
If they do, we are all making a mistake somewhere. It’s fun and it is right to celebrate one’s country, its birthday, and more, but not at the expense of making someone else look bad, smaller, or unpatriotic.
I think that everything is political in the environment today. I believe the fired up emotional spirit that constantly escalates from everyone continues to prod discussions on whether one entity is right or wrong. I believe every business should show pride in America. However, there are times when corporate leadership has to take a hard line based on their corporate business values, and other times where their personal values perhaps should be kept personal. I would seriously hope that businesses would not encourage the platform of judging their businesses by political/personal positions.
Let’s not confuse “patriotic” and “political.” Sometimes a political position is a natural extension of the brand promise, as in the case of Patagonia. And sometimes a political/social position has nothing to do with the brand promise, as in the case of Chick-fil-A. But in either case free speech says that we have the right to take a stand — and bear the consequences. We ought to be able to hold different political views and still be “patriotic.” Unfortunately, that’s now a lot harder now than it used to be.
Brands are bringing this on themselves if they are viewed politically. What webs we weave to catch ourselves.
My own experience is that “Made in America” has little impact — until AFTER shoppers decide the fundamental product is good.
I yearn for the days when brands simply made good things and didn’t choose to aggravate the already aggravated political divisions in the U.S. — whether from the extreme right or mild left.
With regard to the list, I don’t even know what “patriotic” means. #1 is an Italian company. #4 has more than 80 percent of its revenues outside the U.S. And if “patriotic” means iconic American brands, where is Budweiser?
To today’s’ question: If consumers weren’t increasingly viewing brands in political terms we would not see companies taking positions. Hopefully those who do it understand the risks and rewards. If there is no gain, stay away from whatever position you are considering.
