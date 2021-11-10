Lunds & Byerlys gives associates Thanksgiving and Black Friday off
Lunds & Byerlys, a 28-store grocer in the Twin Cities metro area, is giving workers paid-days off on both Thanksgiving and Black Friday in recognition of their efforts during the pandemic.
“In appreciation for the remarkable efforts of our entire Lunds & Byerlys team throughout the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, we have decided to close all Lunds & Byerlys stores and production facilities on Friday, November 26 to provide our team with an additional day off. This is in addition to our customary paid holiday for Thanksgiving on Thursday, November 25,” Lunds & Byerlys said in a Facebook post.
The more than 200 responses to the Facebook post were overwhelmingly positive, including some from current and former workers. One customer said, “Amazing! Thank you for being human.”
Another said, “Thank you to all the employees that made the curbside grocery pickup possible during the riskiest months of this awful pandemic. Enjoy your extra paid day off.”
Last year, Big Y, which operates supermarkets in Massachusetts and Connecticut, closed on Easter and the Monday after as well as Thanksgiving and Black Friday to give workers a pandemic break, although the days were unpaid.
Days off for supermarket chains are rare and those days generally are unpaid. Many are closed only on Christmas Day and offer limited hours on Thanksgiving, Christmas Eve, New Years Eve and New Years Day.
Aldi, Publix and Trader Joe’s are among the few grocers closed on Thanksgiving, again without pay for workers. Among major chains, Costco stands out for closing on seven unpaid holidays.
Last Thanksgiving, a number of general merchandise stores that are usually open were closed in appreciation of worker’s pandemic-related efforts as well as for social distancing reasons. Walmart, Target, Best Buy, Dick’s Sporting Goods and Kohl’s have announced they will remain closed on Thanksgiving for the second straight year.
Hazard pay, special bonuses and higher wages are among the measures grocers have taken to show appreciation to store associates during the pandemic.
DISCUSSION QUESTIONS: Is Lunds & Byerlys’ move to treat Thanksgiving and Black Friday as paid holidays off feasible for other grocers or general merchandisers? Can and should grocers give associates as many holidays off as general merchandisers?
Managing Director, GlobalData
It always surprises me that grocery stores open on Thanksgiving Day. I get that some consumers are in the habit of buying food for their special meal on the day itself, but surely this could be done in the days before so that associates can have a day off with their families. In the UK, no big grocery store opens on Christmas Day so everyone gets their food shopping done by Christmas Eve. It’s really not that hard!
Principal, KIZER & BENDER Speaking
Thanksgiving AND Black Friday off? That’s a retail miracle! It’s wonderful and may work for this retailer, but we’ll never see big box retailers close on Black Friday. It’s too much of a time-honored shopping tradition.
Principal and Founder, Retail Strategy Group
Lunds & Byerlys should be celebrated. It’s important to to give frontline grocery workers a break and show appreciation. This strategy will barely hurt the bottom line and customers will plan around the closures.
This move will not only help retain workers but will also infuse loyalty in light of today’s labor challenge.
Founding Partner, Merchandising Metrics
Offering a paid day off on Black Friday might be a big ask, but closing on Thanksgiving, paid or not, should be a given.
Principal, KIZER & BENDER Speaking
This is a brilliant move. Most everyone has their needs covered for their big feast, and by offering Black Friday off to their staff members that tugs at everyone’s heart. Hmm, a store with a heart — not bad publicity. Some customers will complain while they spend their days off relaxing at home. Not much sympathy from me on this one!
Retail Industry Strategy, Esri
I’m a bit stunned by this actually. I live in the Twin Cities and Lunds & Byerlys is an institution here. They’re also a grocer, which makes them a fairly essential resource for things we need. While I genuinely applaud their support for their team, I’m not sure this is exactly how I would express those sentiments. Closing Thanksgiving, I’m 100 percent in favor of that. Closing the day after? Black Friday isn’t really a grocery event per se. Customers do want to get to their groceries the day after Thanksgiving — you’re always out of something. This is going to put off a lot of their customers I suspect. I would suggest choosing another day, or adding a floating holiday to their calendars so they can pick a day that works better for them. It will be interesting to watch how their competition reacts and how their customers react.
Director, Retail Market Insights, Aptos
A very bold statement, closing on Black Friday. Even for a grocer, that is a big move. I suspect the PR and community goodwill will for sure help offset the sales lost on that day. I applaud them and hope that the marketing offsets are huge for them.
Principal, Retail Technology Group
Good for them!