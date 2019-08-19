Kroger’s trucks roll into food deserts
Kroger has partnered to bring Zero Hunger Mobile Market — described as a “single-aisle grocery store on wheels”— to Louisville neighborhoods that lack a nearby supermarket. The program looks to build on the success of a similar program launched last year in Milwaukee.
In a statement, Kroger said the goal of the program is to provide better access to fresh food in communities where people that can’t easily reach a store for a number of reasons, including lack of transportation and physical disabilities. Food insecurity is linked to higher rates of illness and lowered life expectancy in predominantly low-income neighborhoods.
In Louisville, Kroger partnered with Dare to Care, a Louisville food bank and non-profit, and Louisville Forward, the city’s economic development arm. Louisville Forward committed $60,000 to the project, and Dare to Care spent $140,000 to purchase the truck and trailer. Kroger outfitted the truck and has three employees running it.
Customers boarding the 50-foot refrigerated trailer can find nearly 200 different products ranging from fresh meat and dairy products to produce and staple food items. Said Annette Ball, chief programs officer for Dare to Care, in a statement, “You might not find 100 percent of what’s on your grocery list, but you sure are going to be able to make great, nutritious meals for your family.”
The truck makes two stops daily, five days a week, across Louisville’s neighborhoods, including low-income housing complexes, senior living centers, schools, parks and community centers. The locations are selected by Dare to Care.
Customers pay through debit and credit cards or EBT (electronic benefit transfer). Cash isn’t accepted. Kroger Reward sale prices are automatically included.
The Louisville program seeks to build on the success of Milwaukee’s Fresh Picks Mobile Market, a partnership between the Milwaukee Hunger Task Force and the Kroger-owned chain, Pick ‘n Save. Kroger’s other divisions may also introduce a mobile market as part of Kroger’s Zero Hunger, Zero Waste initiative, Erin Grant, a spokeswoman with Kroger’s Louisville division, told the Louisville Courier Journal.
She said, “It does not have to be a brick-and-mortar store for us to provide access to healthy food for people.”
- Kroger brings a mobile grocery store to Louisville, Kentucky – Kroger
- Kroger’s mobile market brings fresh food to Louisville neighborhoods without access – Louisville Courier Journal
- Kroger Launches Mobile Market in the Louisville Area – Deli Market News
- Zero Hunger Mobile Market – Dare To Care
DISCUSSION QUESTIONS: Do you see Zero Hunger Mobile Market as a potential market opportunity for Kroger or simply a goodwill initiative? Are there steps Kroger should take to further capitalize on the effort?
Join the Discussion!
7 Comments on "Kroger’s trucks roll into food deserts"
You must be logged in to post a comment.
You must be logged in to post a comment.
President, Integrated Marketing Solutions
If grocers knew the answer there would be no reason to test. A key to success is local partners that know the needs and the areas. Mobile grocery stops need to be reliable and consistent. Even if this turns out to be a goodwill initiative, it is a home run in terms of demonstrating what is possible. Kudos to Kroger and Dare to Care.
Principal, Cathy Hotka & Associates
You’re exactly right…predictability would probably be the key to success. This is a great idea; I hope it works.
Executive Vice President Marketing, Cybera
We need more companies who embrace technology, social responsibility, and growth like Kroger. Kroger continues to innovate in a way that shows they listen to their consumers and do what’s right for their community. Zero Hunger Mobile Market is a goodwill initiative that could potentially turn into a market opportunity for Kroger – and that’s OK.
Consumer Anthropologist, KIZER & BENDER Speaking
There is nothing better than a company with a social conscience to help others. In my book, I salute Kroger and Dare to Care. This venture is not going to add big profits, if any, but it sure is the right thing to do as a corporate citizen. Bravo.
President, b2b Solutions, LLC
Nothing in the article indicates the sales, margins or cost to operate. Without that information there is no way to determine if this concept can be profitable and a marketing opportunity.
The worst case scenario is that it is a great goodwill gesture. However, to keep the goodwill it is generating Kroger will have to continue operating the Mobile Market even if it is unprofitable.
Principal, Your Retail Authority, LLC
What a great thing to do! It may not add great profits but will surely lead to gold stars for Kroger. I know this is a stretch but I remember when the Book Mobiles first rolled out and how excited we were every time they came around. It was an exciting, destination outing to go return and pick out new books. For my 2 cents.
Sr Director, Global Enterprise Marketing, Infovista
This is a great goodwill initiative by Kroger and even if it doesn’t result in successful sales, it’s well worth the benefit to those communities. Demonstrating that the definition of a “store” is always changing and evolving, Kroger is seeing what can be done to make a difference in people’s lives independent from pure sales motivation. Of course, if this proves to be a sales success, I expect we will see more such initiatives not just from Kroger but from other brands as well. Local government agencies would do well to examine this model and find other corporate partners to create similar programs. If more companies acted this way and created similar programs, imagine what a difference could be made in so many communities in need!