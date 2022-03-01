Hy-Vee creates its own armed security squad to deter crime
Hy-Vee last week announced the introduction of an in-house armed security team to manage theft and in-store disturbances.
The Midwest grocery chain said in a statement that it has long worked with third-party contractors or off-duty law enforcement that work in a security capacity. The goal of bringing it in-house is “to create a consistent look for the security team and consistent approach to customer service and security across all [its] stores.”
The move is also meant to address the rise in retail crime.
“I think across the country, we’re seeing an increase in thefts and different crimes in retail locations,” Hy-Vee Vice President of Security Jamie Sipes told KY3 TV in Missouri.
The uniformed officers, many with backgrounds in law enforcement, will be trained in de-escalation techniques and equipped with guns and tasers. Not every store across Hy-Vee’s eight-state region will have a security officer.
“We’re really a visual deterrent to criminal activity and violence,” Mr. Sipes said. “And so we are not looking to interrupt people’s rights. We’re there to be an extension of our legendary customer service within Hy-Vee to ensure the safety of our customers and our employees.”
The National Retail Federation’s “2021 Retail Security Survey” showed retailers in 2020 with a 57 percent hike in organized crime and a 50 percent increase in shoplifting. Reasons for the increase included operational complications caused by COVID-19, changes in policing and sentencing guidelines and the growth of online marketplaces.
Armed security guards are most commonly found in inner cities to combat high shoplifting rates, and incidents involving them often get heavy play in the media. In July, the family of a man killed by a security guard working at a Giant supermarket in Northwest Baltimore called for him to be charged. In August, a Kroger store in Memphis cut ties with security company Allied Universal following a second-degree murder charge against a security guard.
In May, a Casey’s convenience store on the south side of Iowa City “paused” its practice of having an armed security guard on-site after concerns were raised over racial bias and the message having armed guards sent to the local Black community.
DISCUSSION QUESTIONS: Are more armed security guards the solution to the rise in shoplifting and organized crime at retail? Do you see more benefits than drawbacks to having an internal versus external security force?
Founder, CEO & Author, HeadCount Corporation
It’s sad that retailers need armed guards to keep staff and shoppers safe. While Hy-Vee’s decision is understandable, and for stores in high crime areas it’s prudent, overall the idea of having armed guards at retail stores is disturbing. I visited retail stores in Nicaragua a few years ago, and they consistently had armed guards at the front of stores – let’s hope this is not our future in the U.S.
Professor, International Business, Guizhou University of Finance & Economics; Executive Director, Global Commerce Education
WOW! Is it this bad? As a shopper, I would feel very uncomfortable. Fortunately, I am not seeing it in my local stores. I don’t have it, but there must be a better solution.
Director, Main Street Markets
This is a slippery slope. There has been calls by city leaders in cities for retailers to get more involved in protecting their stores and this is a response to that. However this puts stores in a precarious situation when someone gets injured or worse and it becomes something else. I will be anxious to see how this develops over time.
Retail Strategy - UST Global
For good and valid reasons retailers today have more or less broadcast a “we won’t stop you from stealing – help yourself” message to shoplifters. Perhaps Hy-Vee’s approach will deter would-be thieves and troublemakers from their doors, although I expect that it will move the problem elsewhere, not solve it.
Principal, KIZER & BENDER Speaking
As consumers we have grown used to seeing uniformed, but not necessarily armed, guards at the front of stores like Louis Vuitton. At the grocery store? Not so much.
Will consumers feel safer knowing there is an armed guard looking out for shoppers? Maybe. It depends on the guard and the experience and training that person has received.
Hiring an in-house armed security team is terrifying if those guards receive minimal training before they are sent to the floor. I don’t know much about Hy-Vee’s training programs, but think how much training the average retail store associate receives before being sent to the sales floor. New protocols will need to be set and followed to the letter.
Principal, KIZER & BENDER Speaking
I think it will be a deterrent to criminals. That said, uniformed policemen walking the store, it gives a feeling of fear. I can hear customers saying, “they wouldn’t be here if there wasn’t a problem.” This is a tough call. It is expected in high crime neighborhoods, but be careful Hy-Vee!
Principal, SSR Retail LLC
Having visible, uniformed security might be welcome in certain stores, but it’s more likely to push shoppers away than to make them feel safe. Whether or not it will work as a deterrent to shoplifters remains to be seen. It’s a fine line for Hy-Vee to walk.