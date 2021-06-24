Do stores need to take shoppers on an ‘experiential learning’ trip to succeed?
A university study finds selling “deep” products at physical stores is a core builder of trust with customers and a primary reason digital native retailers open stores.
Researchers from Colorado State University, Amazon.com and Dartmouth College examined the role of physical stores in selling “deep” products. Researchers posited that products differ in the inspection depth customers require to purchase them. Deep, vs. “shallow”, products require ample inspection in order for the customer to make an informed decision.
Over the course of three studies, transactional data involving 50,000 customers showed that by using a “deep products in-store” promotional strategy to migrate new customers from a “low-value” to “high-value” states, average spending per trip increases by 40 percent, long-term sales increases by 20 percent and profitability increases by 22 percent.
Jonathan Zhang, a marketing professor at Colorado State University, said, in a statement, “The general lesson of our research is for retailers to create a concrete, tangible and multi-sensory experience for customers buying products that require this physical engagement.”
The authors suggested a number of steps for driving such “experiential learning” in physical stores:
- Enhancing merchandising and training sales personnel to walk customers through a deep engagement experience can help customers try and use deep products in-store;
- When a customer is found buying deep products online but their spending is decreasing in value, providing a promotion for deep products in-store can increase customer value;
- A deep/offline onboarding strategy for new customers can be used to encourage first purchases to be deep/offline.
The research comes as digital-first retailers like Amazon, Warby Parker and Fabletics ramp up store expansion coming out of the pandemic.
Glossier, which shuttered its two permanent stores during the pandemic, just announced the opening of stores in Seattle, Los Angeles and London, with more planned. Glossier CEO Emily Weiss said in a blog entry, “Each of these stores is designed to inspire everyone to find joy and confidence in their personal beauty style, with a customer journey centered around self-discovery and belonging. People first, products second.”
DISCUSSION QUESTIONS: Is close product examination the primary benefit physical stores bring that the online shopping experience can’t match? How can stores do a better job of highlighting and enabling inspection depth?
7 Comments on "Do stores need to take shoppers on an 'experiential learning' trip to succeed?"
Marketing Strategy Lead - Retail, Travel & Distribution, Verizon
Depending on the product, deep product examination doesn’t necessarily require an in-store visit. For example, electronic products can be research extensively online with a wealth of technical details. Apparel, on the other hand, is a product category that is much more effectively examined in a physical store.
Principal and Founder, Retail Strategy Group
A retailer’s distinction will always be in their product range, brand ambassadors, and the delight customers feel when engaging with the brand. Deep product knowledge is the first lesson of retailing and this is where chatbots will never take the place of amazing store staff. Constant and consistent upskilling, training brand ambassadors on the latest and greatest products, and knowing the assortment deeply is how offline wins.
CPG/Retail enthusiast, blogger and a couch potato warrior
Whether digital natives operating a physical outlet or a CPG company selling products in a traditional brick-and-mortar store, there is an opportunity to drive product interactivity by combining the physical and the digital. For example, a quick QR scan should be able to tell information on nutrition, the brand story, how it is better than a competitor product sitting on the same shelf, uses of the product, etc.
President/CEO, The Retail Doctor
I missed the difference between deep and shallow products. There are many ways to inspect items both online and off. I thought the upshot was going to be well-trained employees spending a bit of time with a customer resulting in greater attachment to the product and sales. Unfortunately this wasn’t written that clearly.
CEO, RMW Commerce Consulting
This sounds related to ownership psychology in retail marketing. If you can get a consumer to interact with your item, the value immediately increases as you go from “why would I ever want this?” to “can I afford to lose this?” in terms of your mind.
This is true even if the sales clerk can make you imagine owning the product. The psychology is exactly the same.
Founding Partner, Merchandising Metrics
I thought the key word in the whole article was “learning.” And I will continue to believe that “experiential learning” is deeper and more meaningful than “screen learning.” I also have to confess to my bias of Explore + Experiment = Experience. Digitally native brands are teaching us this lesson every day.
Principal, Retail Technology Group
In the words of a world-class philosopher (my wife), “there is a cover for every pot.” While the store experience may be a must for certain categories – such as luxury – it is not essential in others. Retailers should not all feel pressured to offer an “experience” at every turn but some will improve their brand image and sales if they make their customers’ experiences fun, conducive to purchasing that additional item, and memorable in some way.