Are independent grocers thriving?
Independent grocery has grown to account for a third of total U.S. grocery sales, up from 25 percent a decade ago, according to a new study from the National Grocers Association (NGA).
Sales by the independent supermarket sector was almost 94 percent higher in 2020 as compared to 2012, the year of NGA’s last economic impact study. During that same period, total U.S. grocery store sales climbed 47 percent, according to NielsenIQ/TDLink data cited in NGA’s research, conducted by John Dunham & Associates.
“The continued strength and growth of the independent supermarket industry shows consumers are supporting local, community grocers who continue to innovate and bring value to the communities they serve,” Greg Ferrara, NGA president and CEO, said in a statement.
E-commerce investments, including the ability to accept SNAP and EBT payments purchases online, were cited as part of the reason for success in recent years.
The study did find independent grocers lost ground in many rural and urban areas where food deserts exist. NGA attributed that, in large part, to competitive advantages in the marketplace that favor big box retailers and dollar stores.
The independents were defined as privately-owned grocery stores offering a wide selection of four staple grocery categories with annual sales ranging from $2 million to $5 billion.
The findings would appear to represent a resurgence for independent grocers.
An industry analysis by researchers at the University of Rochester estimated that between 1992 and 2013 America’s top twenty grocery stores increased their market share from 39 percent to 64 percent.
A USDA study from 2017 found that independent grocers — defined as operators with four stores or fewer — saw their market share decline in 44 percent of U.S. counties between 2005 and 2015 as chain stores increased their dominance during the Great Recession. Independents were found to remain crucial for food access in some communities. The USDA stated, “Independent stores play a vital role in rural communities, particularly those not adjacent to urban counties, or remote rural counties.”
An analysis from S&P Global that came out last May predicted independent grocers risked ceding share to larger players that are better equipped to handle pandemic-driven increased demand and supply-chain disruption.
- New Study Highlights Independent Community Grocers’ Pivotal Role in Growing the U.S. Economy – National Grocers Association
- Grocers Impact America – National Grocers Association
- The Evolution of the Supermarket Industry: From A&P to Walmart – University of Rochester
- Independent Grocery Stores in the Changing Landscape of the U.S. Food Retail Industry – USDA
- Independent grocers could lose share to Kroger, Amazon amid coronavirus crisis – S&P Global
DISCUSSION QUESTIONS: Does it make sense that market share losses for grocery independents have stabilized in recent years and are showing some recovery? Have the points of differentiation for independent grocers notably changed over the last few decades?
Join the Discussion!
8 Comments on "Are independent grocers thriving?"
You must be logged in to post a comment.
You must be logged in to post a comment.
Senior Director - Industry Solutions, Software AG
Independents and locally focused grocers could do well in the near future because they have the potential of providing an overall experience that is more localized and personalized than larger organizations might be able to. Local insight and knowledge as well as an improved ability to be more friendly with customers could have a positive impact here.
Retail Industry Strategy, Esri
I happen to fall into the rural market profile. My closet full-line grocer (which to means they carry produce) is 15 miles away. I have another one 18 miles in the opposite direction. Both stores are independent, local 3-4 store chains. The big guys wouldn’t be able to generate enough revenue here to make their model work. Thank goodness the independents are here or I’d be driving 40 minutes each way to the nearest big box.
That said I’ve also seen local stores in the cities thrive. They’ve been able to carve out a niche in local foods and personalized service. These are differentiators that the big chains have difficulty replicating.
Principal, KIZER & BENDER Speaking
Blue Goose Market is an independent grocer in our community that has been here for four generations. In 2019 things weren’t looking good so the owner added a wine bar and began a campaign to encourage locals to shop his store.
When the pandemic hit he went all out, adding additional departments, prepared food kits, cross-promotions with local restaurants and more. He let customers know that he was working hard for the community via frequent social media posts, sharing everything he did for them, including live videos at fish and produce markets at 3:00 am. When you couldn’t get hand sanitizer or cleaning supplies at chain stores you could find them at Blue Goose. Paul never let customers forget that he was on their side and the community responded.
Independent grocers serve more than rural communities. These retailers have a lot more to lose than a job when their stores are not producing. It’s good to see that consumers nationwide are responding.
Director, Main Street Markets
This. I saw this same course of action with a few independents and all were successful and grew during the pandemic. In fact, they implemented curbside before the big guys so they were one step ahead already. They created a great bond with the community they serve – which is always a good thing.
Senior Analyst, Bloomberg Intelligence
The future can be bright for independent grocers as long as they can create differentiation – either through service or products – that enhance customers’ overall value perception of the store. Not all value is price-driven, but for a while many independents suffered because of an inability to compete on price with big box and big chain rivals. That said, location plays a big role in how price sensitive independents have to be. Instacart has also helped level the playing field when it comes to online grocery, enabling independents that may lack the capital to invest in home-grown solutions to still be competitive as consumer behavior and demands change.
Managing Partner Cambridge Retail Advisors
Independent grocers are thriving because shoppers missed physical interaction during the past year. While BOPIS and BOPAC are convenient, the experience is different. Meanwhile, many shoppers have become adept at ordering certain items online and shopping locally for produce, for example, at a nearby independent grocer. That’s also why major grocers are scrambling to add smaller-footprint “local” store concepts to their mix. By the way, our Economic Development Practice helps local retailers compete by connecting them with better technology and business processes. We’re part of the Main Street America program that supports revitalization efforts for neglected downtowns.
Managing Director, RAM Communications
The differentiation between successful independents and the ones not likely to make it through this next round of closings is the customer service, buying strength and innovation of their wholesalers. Retailers in the Wakefern and AWG co-ops, for instance, are getting some of the best support available to compete with both other independents and chains. C&S and UNFI/Supervalu offer their retailer customers buying opportunities similar to the chains and have ad groups that rival the best in retail grocery. The challenge is with retailers primarily supplied by what we used to call non-sponsoring wholesalers – those distributors that just sold and delivered groceries without any of the marketing/merchandising/tech support. With a few notable exceptions, these independents aren’t likely to be here in 10 years.
Retail Industry Lead, CI&T
With strategic changes, independent grocers typically don’t have to go through all the time-consuming red tape large chains do, and they don’t have to worry about scaling those updates across hundreds of stores. Independent grocers can be flexible and evolve with the consumer, if they care to. The pandemic emphasized the importance of agility and accessibility to grocery stores, allowing local, smaller shops to shine.