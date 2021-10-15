Are brands about to take over the produce department?
A new survey finds that more than half of consumers consider it to be important to shop specific brands in the produce department versus non-branded products, led by two-thirds of Millennials and Gen Z respondents believing so.
The survey of more than 1,000 regular produce shoppers from Foodmix Marketing Communications further showed:
- Almost 60 percent admitted to “loving” a fresh produce brand, however, they struggled to name a second brand that they have an emotional connection with;
- Sixty-eight percent would pay more for branded produce.
The food marketing agency said brands with an established story generate trust and engagement that support strong trends toward healthy lifestyles and sustainability.
A Nielsen report from 2017 showed branded produce’s share at U.S. grocers expanding 7.7 percentage points between 2012 and 2016 to 38.5 percent. Brands were seen driving produce’s biggest trends, including packaged salads, diced and sliced vegetables, and to-go snacking. Enhanced branding and informational packaging also helped guide a heightened health-consciousness.
“In the past, retailers stocked produce items with a farmers market look and feel,” Nielsen wrote in the report, according to Supermarket News. “However, as consistent quality and trust has grown in importance among consumers, so has the opportunity to offer branded produce products.”
Stronger branding also draws more attention. In its IPO filing this year, Dole cited a 2020 IPSOS study that showed Dole had 73 percent of fresh fruit unaided brand awareness, 42 percentage points higher than its closest competitor.
The downside to a big push toward branded produce is margin compression.
Grocers have kept produce prices low throughout its history by stocking mostly unbranded product. Doing enhanced marketing may not be necessary amid healthy eating trends. Even developing produce brands internally, grocers would face packaging and marketing costs avoided in the past.
In January 2021, Robinson Fresh, one of the largest produce providers, began offering fresh produce under its own name for the first time in its 115-year history. Michael Castagnetto, president, said, “As we extend our brand from behind-the-scenes to the package, we continue our commitment to be the people our customers and consumers can rely on for the best produce on the market.”
DISCUSSION QUESTIONS: Do you see more positives than negatives in produce departments shifting toward brands, whether store or third-party versions? Would more branding and packaging accelerate or undermine the trend toward healthy eating?
Marketing Strategy Lead - Retail, Travel & Distribution, Verizon
There are many pros and cons to branded and packaged produce. On the negative side, branded produce would likely drive up prices for consumers and cut into margins for retailers. In addition, it would create a hardship to small local farmers that supply produce to grocery stores. On the plus side, branded and packaged produce would make self-checkout and scan and go easier for consumers.
Managing Director, GlobalData
Brands certainly play something of a role in prepared, packaged produce such as salad bags and pre-cut fruit and vegetables. However when it comes to loose produce they play virtually no role at all. Even in prepared the impact is variable. A brand like Love Beets adds flavor (like honey and ginger) to its beets so there is a real point of differentiation. However many standard salad bags and cut fruit are not particularly differentiated so it’s very easy to swap from one brand to another.
VP Planning, TPN Retail
I do believe that branded produce is the wave of the future in grocery. Brands can help guarantee quality and non-GMO claims, as well as sustainable practices which are important to younger shoppers.
Furthermore, while margin compression is an issue if prices are kept at parity to unbranded produce, there is expanded profitability if consumers become ready to pay more for brands. This then becomes an incentive for both private label and nationally branded produce.
Principal, Mark Heckman Consulting
While I understand the “margin compression” issue, there are some distinct positives in migrating to branded, prepackaged produce. These branded products are inherently much easier and more time-efficient to stock and recondition compared to loose, fresh product. The allure of a reliable brand should also be a plus. Further and more to the ergonomic side of things, with retailers forcing more shoppers to shelf-checkout, scanning packaged product instead of dealing with weight and PLUs during that process is a time saver for shoppers. Overall, I see it as a positive.
Principal, SSR Retail LLC
Branding in the produce department makes sense in a lot of ways, at least for the producer. But let’s hope no one starts packaging everything in plastic just to slap a brand name on it.
Principal, Retail Technology Group
Branded produce will make it easier for consumers to purchase what they find to be their favorite version of produce. The downside is that consumers and society will have to deal with more packaging of which to dispose. Potatoes, apples and cucumbers do not need to be packaged. Maybe a brand sticker like the PLU stickers would work?
Managing Director, RAM Communications
Somewhere in my basement I have two wooden crates used to ship fruit from Central America with the brand names “Margulis & Lieberman” and “M&L” (stickers and all!). My grandfather and his partner tried to brand produce back in the 1920s and ’30s with very limited success (the company was a hit, the brand not so much).
There is a very fine line for retailers wanting to use produce and other fresh categories as a differentiator in the marketplace and the marketing of brands in those categories. If brands proliferate in the fresh areas, the only thing retailers can compete on is service — don’t even think about trying to compete on price! And that’s a tall order for even the most innovative companies.