Walmart plans to party hardy throughout the holidays
Walmart has a lot of plans in place to drive sales during the holiday season, including an expanded assortment of products in stores and online and free two-day shipping on millions of items. “Holiday helpers” will be positioned in stores to help customers find the shortest checkout line, pick up online orders in stores and more. Walmart also plans to throw more than 20,000 parties at its Supercenters throughout the season.
The parties, each with an individual theme, will kick off this weekend with a “Toys that Rock” celebration. Customers who stop by Walmart on Saturday, Nov. 4 will get a copy of the retailer’s annual toys catalog along with sticker sheets for kids to identify their favorites.
In the toy departments, kids will be invited to play with hot toys for the holiday and take selfies with Santa. Saint Nick will have a busy season at Walmart. The retailer says he’ll be making 24,000 visits to its stores during the season.
The second themed in-store celebration Walmart has planned is “Parties that Rock.” At the event, scheduled for Dec. 2, the retailer will provide tips for customers who want to throw holiday parties that will be remembered well past the new year.
The third party, named “Gifts that Rock” and scheduled for Dec. 16, will feature displays of curated assortments of top gifts.
The retailer is placing greater emphasis on product demonstrations with more than 165,000 planned during the season. Expanded product assortment, holiday helpers, parties and demos are all part of Walmart’s plan to double-down on its in-store experience, according to Walmart’s chief marketing officer Tony Rogers (via USA Today).
While Walmart is playing up the advantage of having thousands of stores across the country, the retailer has also greatly expanded its online selection, adding brands such as Bose, Cuisinart, KitchenAid and Yankee Candle to its lineup. Walmart has also made deals to offer “more exclusives” online and off than ever before.
“This is our first holiday season with [free] two-day shipping [on orders over $35], and an expanded online grocery assortment,” Steve Bratspies, chief merchandising officer of Walmart U.S., told CNBC. “It’s the biggest and best year, yet, when it comes to merchandise.”
- Walmart Announces Plans to Help Customers Rock This Christmas – Walmart
- Walmart’s plan to battle Amazon this holiday. Hint: It’s gonna be a party at Supercenters – USA Today
- Wal-Mart will hold parties — yes, parties — in its stores this holiday season – CNBC
DISCUSSION QUESTIONS: Will “doubling down” on the in-store experience with holiday helpers, product demos and parties help Walmart drive higher sales from its stores during the Christmas season? Do you expect that parties will prove to be a big draw for the retailer?
Join the Discussion!
8 Comments on "Walmart plans to party hardy throughout the holidays"
You must be logged in to post a comment.
You must be logged in to post a comment.
VP Retail Strategy & Operations, Strategy Consulting
This is a brilliant move by Walmart as it moves to a more experiential retail model. They certainly have the space, capacity, in-store resources and scale to support an enhanced in-store experience. The one gap that will need to be filled is educating and enhancing their in-store talent from a pure operational mode to one that is laser-focused on the customer experience side of retail.
By enhancing the in-store experience, Walmart certainly is taking a page from Best Buy’s strategies by offering guides, product demonstrations and overall looking to mitigate the impact of showrooming.
Whether or not this results in significant incremental revenue remains to be seen. This is a welcome evolution for the Walmart team, as the customer preferences have changed significantly since the dawn of the big box retail era. Regardless of the results, this is an excellent short-term strategic tactic, and overall Walmart will benefit by the positive PR that comes out of this announcement.
Managing Director, GlobalData
All stores need to give people reasons to visit. Walmart understands this which is why it put more effort into its shops last holiday season. Given that it paid dividends in terms of customer traffic and sales, it makes sense that they are looking to replicate and extend their efforts this year.
The “parties” sound like good selling opportunities and should help Walmart push key lines over the festive period.
As ever, success won’t just come down to this — it will be down to this and all of the other things Walmart is doing to stimulate demand. I expect them to be one of the winners over the holiday season.
Principal, Anne Howe Associates
All of the various events, parties and added customer interaction will certainly improve the experience for shoppers. I like the fact that they’re all connected to expanded product offerings in specific product categories. Helping the shopper while adding some fun should add up to better results and more satisfied shoppers.
Managing Partner, Advanced Simulations
This forum has always brought up how bad an experience it is to shop Walmart during the holidays. Anything they can do to improve that experience should help them. It also sounds like they are doing things that will keep shoppers in the store longer, which should be good for sales.
Principal, What Brands Want, LLC
I’m not sure that big parties at Walmart will be a draw for shoppers. It may improve the shopping experience, but given the hustle and bustle of the holidays there seem to be more people these days on targeted trip missions: get in and get out. So the added clutter may backfire.
Principal, Cathy Hotka & Associates
Party on, Walmart! The competition will pull out all the stops to ensure a compelling customer experience, and it looks as if Walmart will try to up the ante. Christmas shopping hasn’t been a lot of fun but, going forward, it might be!
Managing Partner, The Bradshaw Network
Successful in-store demonstrations, I call them Sell Days, of products and services have been a customer engagement tactic for years, going back to the early Apple days with Guy Kawasaki. The key ingredients include deployment of a skilled sales force, experts in product knowledge and selling skills. Create a visual experience with great merchandising in a high traffic location inside the Walmart, add to that compelling instant or mail in rebate sales promotions and new sales happen. The more Walmart is willing to engage the customer face to face, the higher the sales! Everybody loves a party!
Principal, Boston Retail Partners
Walmart’s in-store parties and demonstration events are a great way to increase store traffic and sales. Consumers love the theater of shopping and getting kids excited about the latest new toys will spur more items from Walmart on Christmas wish lists and will ultimately result in incremental sales for Walmart.
The multiple themed events will bring shoppers to Walmart several times during the holiday shopping season. The more often you can get customers to visit your store, the more selling opportunities it creates. This is another smart move by Walmart to take advantage of its stores to fend off Amazon.