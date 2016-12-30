Amazon considers floating warehouses
In what ranks as perhaps its most farfetched sci-fi exploration yet, Amazon has been awarded a patent for an “airborne fulfillment center (AFC)” that combines with drones to reduce fuel consumption and delivery wait times.
Large, blimp-warehouses stocked with inventory would circle over populated areas at 45,000 feet. When an order is received, a drone would fly into the warehouse, pick up items, and deliver them to a designated delivery location. After completing a delivery, smaller airships would return the drone to the blimp. The shuttles would also replenish the flying warehouse with inventory, supplies and fuel as well as transport workers.
Amazon suggests the flying fulfillment centers could be used in areas where demand for certain items is expected to be high, such as sporting events or festivals, to sell food or souvenirs to spectators.
The system addresses a fundamental problem with using drones for delivery: they only travel so far. Amazon wrote in the patent application, “Because the AFC is airborne, it is not limited to a fixed location like a traditional ground based materials handling facility. In contrast, it can navigate to different areas depending on a variety of factors, such as weather, expected demand, and/or actual demand.”
In addition, because the drones largely rely on gravity on descent, “the power required to complete an item delivery is substantially reduced.” The gliding shuttles would also “travel long horizontal distances (miles) from the AFC using little to no power.” Finally, the floating warehouse would “gain their lift from gas that is less dense than the surrounding air, such as helium or hot air” to also reduce power consumption.
In some cases, the fulfillment center could “navigate to a lower altitude and provide advertising.”
The patent was filed in 2014 and awarded in April yet only discovered Wednesday by venture capital analysts CB Insights. Amazon often files for patents on technologies that are never used.
In early December, Amazon’s first drone delivery was completed in the U.K. Amazon still awaits approval from the Federal Aviation Administration to start delivering packages in the U.S. by drone.
DISCUSSION QUESTIONS: Would Amazon’s flying warehouse address some of the shortcomings of drone delivery? What aspects of the patent make sense for supporting deliveries? What aspects do you find troublesome?
8 Comments on "Amazon considers floating warehouses"
Principal, Retailing In Focus LLC
Amazon floats plenty of ideas (so to speak) — some more speculative than others but all of them meant to keep people talking about the company. The recent stories about the Amazon Go concept point to a tangible reinvention of the c-store in particular and retail technology in general.
But blimp warehouses? Doesn’t physical inventory weigh a lot, and wouldn’t it knock the wind out of this trial balloon? This feels like a buzz generator instead of a real idea, although you should never say “never” about Amazon.
Principal, Cathy Hotka & Associates
Absurd. Apparently, bringing Cokes and snacks to sporting events via trucks is “so 2013.”
Owner, Tony O's Supermarket and Catering
Got to hand it to Amazon as they continue to dominate the media. This is absurd, but then again so are a lot of ideas that never make the media. But Amazon throws up something crazy and it is page one business news. Who wouldn’t want that kind of brand recognition? All of us can learn from this, and Amazon is the modern version of the carnival barker. I’m the sure the FAA won’t mind a million ton warehouse floating around the skies, and drones zapping in and out of there every five seconds, creating havoc with our domestic air travel.
This is a great advertising segue right after the new Star Wars release, but it’s not going to happen.
Marketing, OrderDynamics
I must admit, I LOVE a good sci-fi story. In that respect I completely agree with Tony that this is a great buzz generator, but is probably not feasible — yet.
For today, and the immediate future, most of us in retail are better off thinking about how to put inventory closer to our customers, get the demand plans right and optimize how fast, efficiently and cost effectively we can get orders fulfilled.
Amazon is a powerhouse of creativity with some mind-blowing ideas. For the rest-of-us, leave the far-out thought leadership to Amazon and let’s focus on some real business-drivers for the foreseeable future.
Global Head of Strategic Communications, Consumer Industries, SAP
Big, bold, audacious and even absurd. Amazon is thinking well into the future and obliterating existing business paradigms as it reinvents the future. Unlike most well established companies, Amazon’s strategic horizon is based not on competitors’ moves or accepted business models but on redefining market and consumer values while completely re-imagining new paths to such values.
Bringing a patent to life is not automatic or at times even desirable. It works to keep competitors out as well as increase strategic options for the patent owner. Nevertheless, what Amazon has done here is demonstrate the long-term and strategic direction of its use of drones and its inventory and delivery network. Keep in mind that there has been actual R&D on super dirigibles that can potentially carry huge payloads.
The argument that this is primarily a PR play loses steam when considering the long gestation period and the R&D cost required to win such a patent. Moreover, one doesn’t keep a PR play in obscurity, as this patent was reportedly awarded in April.
EVP Brand, Strategy & Design, WD Partners
In the parlance of the week, touchdown! Craziest idea of the year — they win! Of course, you can never count the Amazon PR department out, but this one takes the cake. Wow.
Silliness aside, whenever we see anything like this we always ask the retailers we’re working with, “what idea have you come up with lately?” Not ideas about a better wayfind system or bigger sale — ideas like this! Or drones, or AI in people’s houses, or using the USPS on Sundays or Dash — those kinds of ideas. THAT’s the new competition: floating warehouses, not lower gondolas.
President, b2b Solutions, LLC
Perhaps fun to talk about but not realistic. I believe this is a case of someone sitting around one day with others and saying what if and then seeing if they could get the patent office to consider it. “Oh look, they did and we got a patent.”
We have enough issues already trying to determine how to ensure the drones we have now from causing havoc. Can you imagine what would happen if the air was filled with super-sized blimps and more drones?
SVP America, Global CMO TXT Group
With the proviso, “who knows if this is totally accurate?” Amazon took 37 percent of all online sales this Christmas, roughly 10 times that of its closest competitor and online sales are what, 20 to 30 percent of total retail sales these days?
Amazon have out-Appled Apple in terms of innovation. They are rolling up retail market share one sector at a time. I take everything that they say seriously. Maybe it’s not a blimp, but will be some other form of mobile distribution capability. Two years ago, who would have thought that a retailer could get an online grocery order to your house faster than you could get in a car, drive, park, shop and get it home yourself?