Rendering: Simon Property Group

Attempting to bring greater brand discovery to the mall, Roosevelt Field on Long Island is introducing The [email protected] Field, a space dedicated largely to online-only brands.

[email protected] Field, to launch in November and filling 3,500 square feet, will feature a rotating selection of “exciting and diverse new brands, with the initial collection taking shape now.” Brands already signed up for the initial launch include Raden Smart Luggage, Millennial-focused Skinnydip London, menswear brand Vitaly, athletic apparel specialist Rhone, beauty brand Winky Lux, Beltology, dessert maker JARS by Dani and contemporary art gallery Uprise Art.

Brands will be displayed in micro retail units ranging from 20 to 200 square feet as part of a turnkey retail platform. Custom-designed modular fixturing systems, digital media walls, staffing solutions are being offered to those seeking space.

The space was designed by O’Neil Langan Architects and leased through Appear Here, which specializes in short-term rentals. Also collaborating on [email protected] Field was AllWork, a technology platform that helps companies remotely locate, vet, manage and pay workers on the retail floor.

Shoppers will also be able to interact with brand ambassadors who will be on hand to provide product information, brand storytelling and convert sales. For some participating brands with online businesses only, this will be their first foray into brick & mortar.

Zachary Beloff, national director of business development for Simon, said [email protected] Field enables brands to “come to market faster and more visibly than ever before” in a physical setting. He added, “This concept is a design-centric, experience driven, and completely transitional place to discover new product and technology in a brick and mortar space. Our customers will be able to experience and interact with new brands like never before.”