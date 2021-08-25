Zoomwear is back on retail store racks

Retail News
Zoomwear is back on retail store racksReuters/Regina Leader-Post 08/24/2021
The rise of cases tied to the Delta variant means that workers will not be returning to offices as quickly as once thought and students may be forced in some cases to take their classes from home. Consequently, retailers are stocking up on “above-the-keyboard” clothing as consumers return to their Zoom and Google Meet video calls.
