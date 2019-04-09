YouTube to pay $170M in fines for violating kids’ privacy

Retail News
YouTube to pay $170M in fines for violating kids’ privacyAP News 09/03/2019
The Federal Trade Commission is fining Google $136 million and the state of New York is levying a fine of $34 million after the company’s YouTube subsidiary was found to have violated laws protecting the privacy of minors under the age of 13. Joe Simons, FTC chairman, said the video streaming site profited from ignoring the law restricting the sharing of personal information for minors.
