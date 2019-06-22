YouTube launches AR for viewers to try on makeup

Retail News

CNBC

YouTube announced earlier this week that it will begin using augmented reality technology to enable viewers to try on makeup while watching videos on the social media channel. In pilots of the technology, 30 percent of viewers used AR to try on lipstick for an average of 80 seconds. “YouTube has a big community of bloggers and audience, so definitely this will help companies increase their sales and engagement,” said Eleftheria Kouri, an AR analyst at ABI Research.