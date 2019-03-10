Younger consumers have different shopping priorities

Retail News

The Washington Post

Forever 21’s bankruptcy filing is indicative of the changing shopping priorities of younger consumers around social concerns such as climate change. Annmarie Eovaldi, a former customer of Forever 21, provides an example. “When I bought something, it would only last two or three wears before the color faded or the seams fell apart or the zipper broke,” said Ms. Eovaldi, a 21-year-old college student. “That’s the trade-off you make when you shop at Forever 21: cheap prices but a huge amount of waste.”