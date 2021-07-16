Young customers push Burberry sales to pre-pandemic levels

Retail News
Young customers push Burberry sales to pre-pandemic levelsThe Guardian 07/16/2021
Burberry, which operates 454 stores, reports that sales in the last quarter were up 86 percent over 2020 and one percent from 2019, as younger consumers purchased the luxury retailers clothing and accessories. “We saw strong growth across our strategic categories, in particular, leather goods and outerwear, and exited markdowns in digital and mainline stores,” said CEO Marco Gobbetti.
Discussions
Check out RetailWire's Engaging Online Discussions Featuring Our Exclusive Braintrust!