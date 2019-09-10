Yesway reaches deal to acquire Allsup’s Convenience Stores

Retail News

Des Moines-based Yesway has reached a definitive agreement to acquire the Allsup’s Convenience Stores chain. Yesway, which operates over 150 c-stores in New Mexico, Oklahoma and Texas, will grow to 422 stores after the deal is completed. Allsup’s stores are located in Iowa, Kansas, Missouri, Nebraska, New Mexico, Missouri, Oklahoma, South Dakota, Texas and Wyoming.