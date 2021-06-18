Yachts are in short supply

Retail News

The New York Times

Consumers looking to purchase or charter yachts having a tough time as current demand outstrips supply. Sales of boats under 50 feet are up 27 percent from 2019 and those above 150 feet have risen 47 percent. “We’ve seen a seismic shift,” said Steven Myers, founder and CEO of Yatco. “Across the industry there’s been a surge in sales and charters.”