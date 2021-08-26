‘Workleisure’ sales are taking off along with the Delta variant

Retail News

Fortune

Athleta and Lululemon have created clothing for office environments. Nordstrom just reported a 136 percent increase in online searches under the “comfort work clothing” filter. Plans for returns to the office have been cast in doubt with the Delta variant spreading rapidly across the U.S. “Things keep evolving and changing, so there is uncertainty of when we’ll go back to work,” said Maria Rugolo, an NPD apparel analyst. “People want to be sure what they’re buying is what they’re going to wear.”