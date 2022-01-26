Workers want more flexibility when it comes to their jobs

Retail News

The Wall Street Journal

Ninety-five percent of workers want flexible hours and 78 percent want more options when it comes to where they work, according to a new report from Future Forum. Seventy-two percent of workers are unhappy with the current level of flexibility that employers provide. “If they’re not getting what they want, they’re open to looking for a new job,” said Sheela Subramanian, vice president of the Future Forum.