Workers trust robots and AI more than their managers

Workers trust robots and AI more than their managersZDNet 10/16/2019
Oracle and Future Workplace interviewed 8,370 employees, HR execs and managers from 10 countries to assess attitudes on the job. The study found that 64 percent of people are more likely to trust a robot than their manager. Eighty-two percent think robots and AI are better at providing unbiased information, maintaining work schedules and managing budgets.
