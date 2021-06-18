Workers say employers fall short of racial equality commitments

Retail News
Workers say employers fall short of racial equality commitmentsUSA Today 06/18/2021
Nearly half of all employees remember their companies making commitments to racial justice following the murder of George Floyd last year while in police custody, according to a new survey by Benevity. Sixty-one percent of those believe that their employers have failed to follow through on those commitments, and only 26 percent say companies matched their actions to their words.
Discussions
Check out RetailWire's Engaging Online Discussions Featuring Our Exclusive Braintrust!