Workers go on strike in fight for higher wages and better benefits

Retail News

The Washington Post

The very same reasons that millions of Americans have quit their jobs this year are behind recent labor activity that has seen workers go on strike in states across the nation. Workers are demanding higher wages, better benefits and improved working conditions. A total of 178 strikes have taken place this year, according to Cornell University’s School of Industrial and Labor Relations. “The strikes are sending a signal, no doubt about it, that employers ignore workers at their peril,” said Liz Shuler, AFL-CIO president.