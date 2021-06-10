Workers go on strike at Kellogg’s cereal factories

Retail News
Workers go on strike at Kellogg’s cereal factoriesThe Washington Post 10/06/2021
Workers at Kellogg’s factories in Michigan, Nebraska, Pennsylvania and Tennessee have walked off the job in protest after the consumer packaged goods giant sought to change benefits and vacation time under its contract with the Bakery, Confectionery, Tobacco Workers and Grain Millers International Union (BCTGM). The factories produce all of Kellogg’s cereals in the U.S.
Discussions
