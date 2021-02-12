Workers face mental health challenges but pass on company plans to cope

Retail News
Workers face mental health challenges but pass on company plans to copeThe Wall Street Journal 12/01/2021
It has been estimated that while 20 percent of adults in the U.S. experience a mental illness, only eight percent of employees take advantage of company mental health benefits. Some are not aware that such programs exists while others are worried that participating may come back to bite them should their employer learn they are dealing with anxiety, depression or some other issue.
Discussions
Check out RetailWire's Engaging Online Discussions Featuring Our Exclusive Braintrust!