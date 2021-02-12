Retail News

Workers face mental health challenges but pass on company plans to cope

The Wall Street Journal 12/01/2021

It has been estimated that while 20 percent of adults in the U.S. experience a mental illness, only eight percent of employees take advantage of company mental health benefits. Some are not aware that such programs exists while others are worried that participating may come back to bite them should their employer learn they are dealing with anxiety, depression or some other issue.

MORE ON THIS STORY...

MORE RETAIL NEWS HEADLINES...

Discussions
Check out RetailWire's Engaging Online Discussions Featuring Our Exclusive Braintrust!