Workers demanding more from employers

Retail News

The New York Times

Forty-nine percent of companies that employ blue collar workers report that it has become difficult to retain employees, up from 30 percent before the pandemic, according to an April Conference Board report. Workers are asking for higher wages and better work/life balance as the national economy begins to rebound. “Companies are going to have to work harder to attract and retain talent,” said Karen Fichuk, CEO of Randstad North America. “We think it’s a bit of a historic moment for the American labor force.”