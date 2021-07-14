Workers at BK sign off as they quit en masse

Retail News
Workers at BK sign off as they quit en masseThe Washington Post 07/14/2021
Workers at a Burger King in Lincoln, NE, climbed a ladder in front of the restaurant to change the message on its sign. The new message read: “We all quit” adding “Sorry for the inconvenience.” Nine of the 11 workers at the location walked out together in protest over their treatment by management. A corporate spokesperson for Burger King said,“The work experience described at this location is not in line with our brand values.”
