Women’s plus-size costumes in short supply for Halloween

Retail News

Vox

Seventy percent of adults polled by HalloweenCostumes.com said there are not enough costumes in plus-sizes. It’s a particular issue for women. “I’ve always made my own Halloween costumes just by putting stuff together,” said Alexis Krase, proprietor of Plus Bklyn in New York. “If I want to be a black cat, I’ll pull out all the black stuff from my wardrobe and draw on whiskers. That’s because I can’t find an out-of-the-box costume that fits me.”