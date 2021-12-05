Women face a back-to-work dilemma

Retail News

The Washington Post

Choices between home and work have become more stark during the novel coronavirus pandemic and many women are finding it difficult to go back to on-site jobs when family responsibilities call. Mia Clark, who worked at a local YMCA before being laid off due to the pandemic, has to stay at home as her husband travels for business and childcare is simply too expensive. “It’s either we’re 100 percent at work or 100 percent a parent,” Ms. Clark described her current work dilemma. “I was looking for something remote so then I could do my job and not have to worry about who’s getting them, when they get off the bus.”