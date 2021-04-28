Women and non-whites have taken biggest economic hit from the pandemic

Retail News
Women and non-whites have taken biggest economic hit from the pandemicThe Washington Post 04/27/2021
One in four women say their family’s financial situation is worse today than before the pandemic hit the U.S. last year, compared to 18 percent of men, according to a Washington Post-ABC News poll. Twenty-seven percent of non-whites say they are worse off financially over that period compared to 18 percent of whites. Sixty percent of adults say their financial positions are unchanged from before the pandemic up to now.
Discussions
Check out RetailWire's Engaging Online Discussions Featuring Our Exclusive Braintrust!