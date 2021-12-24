With stocks lean, stores impose purchase limits on COVID-19 home tests

Retail News

NBC News

A spokesperson from Amazon told CNBC this week that the company was having trouble procuring supplies of COVID home testing kits and would limit sales to 10 units per customer. Similarly, CVS said on Tuesday that customers would only be allowed to buy six kits and Walgreens issued a statement saying that, “Due to the incredible demand for at-home rapid testing, we put in effect a four item purchase limit on at-home COVID-19 testing products in our stores and digital properties in an effort to help improve inventory.” In some locales, such as New York City and Miami, residents face hours-long waits at clinics and are turning to home testing out of frustration with the more accurate tests offered at the facilities.