With China situation uncertain, Google moves smartphone manufacturing to Vietnam

Google began the process earlier this year of moving its Nest smart home device manufacturing out of China over concerns that tariffs imposed on China would render its products less competitive in the world market. A report from Nikkei now reveals that the tech giant is making a move with its Pixel phones as well, and it appears that Vietnam will be its new base. Google’s move follows similar news from the same source that Apple is planning to shift 15 to 30 percent of iPhone production to Vietnam and India to avoid tariffs.