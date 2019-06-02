Willie Nelson aligns his new CDB-infused coffee with health and wellness

Retail News

Rolling Stone

Pot advocate, founder of the Willie’s Reserve cannabis line and country music legend Willie Nelson is rolling out a new hemp-infused line positioned as health and wellness. The Willie’s Remedy brand will kick off with a medium-dark whole-bean blend coffee product that will contain 7 mg. of CDB in each 8-oz. cup. Said Mr. Nelson in a statement, “Hemp isn’t just good for our farmers and our economy, it’s good for our soil, our environment — and our health.”