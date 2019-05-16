Williams-Sonoma shifted product sourcing to limit Trump tariff pain

Retail News

CNBC

Williams-Sonoma has shifted production over the past year to Indonesia, Vietnam and the U.S. in anticipation of tariffs on goods imported from China. The retailer, which owns its namesake chain as well as Pottery Barn and West Elm, opened a facility to upholster furniture in Tupelo, MS in December. Laura Alber, Williams-Sonoma CEO, told CNBC’s Jim Cramer, “I think that you’re better off preparing for the worst. Unfortunately, that pessimism has come true, and we are more prepared.”