Why InstaCart profitted from its breakup with Whole Foods

Retail News
Why InstaCart profitted from its breakup with Whole FoodsForbes 12/24/2018
A lot of people got excited when news broke about Amazon’s takeover of Whole Foods. InstaCart execs were not among them, nor were chain supermarket execs who feared the matchup would soon put them far behind in the online grocery game. Forbes contributor Brittain Ladd credits InstaCart’s nimble management team for responding quickly to partnership requests that poured in from grocery chains in the weeks that followed the news.