Why Disney Store closings are not a sign of trouble

Entrepreneur 08/30/2021

Disney is closing three-quarters of its locations in the U.S., representing a fifth of its 300 stores worldwide, but the company describes the move as a way of evolving rationally in response to long-term changes in shopper behaviors sped up by the pandemic. “We now plan to create a more flexible and interconnected e-commerce experience that provides our consumers with easy access to high-quality, unique products across all of our franchises,” said Stephanie Young, Disney’s president of consumer products publications and games.

