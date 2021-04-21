Whole Foods rolling out biometric payment tech in Seattle area stores

Retail News
Whole Foods rolling out biometric payment tech in Seattle area storesReuters 04/21/2021
Amazon.com is rolling out biometric technology at eight Whole Foods stores in the Seattle area that enable customers to pay for their purchases with a scan of their palm. The move into Whole Foods builds on the same technology being deployed at Amazon Go and Amazon Books stores. The first Whole Foods to make use of the biometric tech will be near Amazon’s headquarters in Seattle with seven others in the area to follow.
Discussions
Check out RetailWire's Engaging Online Discussions Featuring Our Exclusive Braintrust!