Whole Foods’ $10 delivery fee could encourage larger orders

Whole Foods’ $10 delivery fee could encourage larger ordersInc. 10/04/2021
The decision by Amazon.com to charge $10 to Prime members who want to have their orders from Whole Foods delivered has been seen by many as a way to shift more shoppers toward free in-store pickup instead. Another potential financial benefit of the program for Whole Foods is that it could reduce the numbers of orders received while increasing the size of each transaction.
