White House says Walmart and others going 24/7 to fix supply chain mess

Retail News

The Hill

Business leaders, including Walmart U.S. CEO John Furner, are meeting with President Joe Biden to discuss ways to relieve current supply bottlenecks that are keeping goods from getting to consumers. “The supply chain is essentially in the hands of the private sector, so we need the private sector to step up to help solve these problems. [T]hree of the largest goods carriers in the country, Walmart, FedEx, and UPS, will make commitments towards moving to 24/7, working during off peak hours,” said a senior administration official. Home Depot, Samsung and Target are also reported to be planning to do the same.