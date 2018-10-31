Whirlpool demands Sears return appliances

Retail News

Chicago Tribune

Whirlpool wants Sears to return appliances under the Kenmore brand that it manufactured for the retailer. Whirlpool is asking Sears to return all merchandise it received in the 45 days before the retailer filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection. Whirlpool is not alone in demanding that Sears return shipped merchandise. Body Flex Sports, East Penn Manufacturing, Invicta Watch, Reynolds Consumer Products and Twentieth Century Fox have all done the same.