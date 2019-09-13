When camping, it’s cheaper to rent

Retail News
When camping, it’s cheaper to rentThe New York Times 09/13/2019
Nearly 42 million people went camping at least once in 2017, according to the Outdoor Industry Association. One of the hurdles in pursuing camping as a leisure activity is the cost — adults spent an average of $546 on gear in 2016. In response, a number of retailers including Arrive, Outdoors Geek and RI are offering gear rentals.
