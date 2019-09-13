Retail News

When camping, it’s cheaper to rent

The New York Times 09/13/2019

Nearly 42 million people went camping at least once in 2017, according to the Outdoor Industry Association. One of the hurdles in pursuing camping as a leisure activity is the cost — adults spent an average of $546 on gear in 2016. In response, a number of retailers including Arrive, Outdoors Geek and RI are offering gear rentals.

MORE ON THIS STORY...

MORE RETAIL NEWS HEADLINES...

Discussions
Check out RetailWire's Engaging Online Discussions Featuring Our Exclusive Braintrust!