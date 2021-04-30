What the cluck? Chicken supplies run low

Retail News

The Washington Post

America is running low on its supply of chickens. The popularity of fried chickens sandwiches sold by fast food chains has created a significant increase in demand and processors have had difficulty finding the number of workers needed to fill the need. Chicken, which was already the most popular meat in the U.S. before the pandemic, has only seen sales increase since, with more Americans picking up sandwiches from local fast food locations or having the items delivered to their homes.