What Amazon’s fight with Seattle may say to HQ2 candidate cities

Amazon’s recent threat to reverse its plans to build a new office tower in Seattle pending the city’s decision to impose a new tax on big business might cause some of the 20 cities vying to be the home of the e-tailer’s new headquarters to reconsider. Amazon brought about 45,000 jobs to Seattle, but having such standing as a contributor to the local economy gives the company the kind of leverage that some may argue outweigh the benefits.