WH Smith passed on Barnes & Noble offer

Retail News

The Wall Street Journal

WH Smith, a retailer based in the UK that sells books, stationery and other products, was the retailer that considered making a bid for Barnes & Noble earlier this year, before deciding against it. The U.S. bookstore chain has alleged that its former CEO Demos Parneros intentionally sabotaged any possible deal over concerns he would lose his job. Mr. Parneros filed a complaint against Barnes & Noble this summer claiming that he was fired on trumped-up charges.