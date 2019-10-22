Wendy’s enters fast food breakfast fray

Retail News
Wendy’s enters fast food breakfast frayThe Wall Street Journal 10/22/2019
Fast food restaurants breakfast visits have increased 7.7 percent over the last five years and purchases are up 31 percent, according to NPD Group. That has led chains including Shake Shack and Wendy’s to add breakfast items to their menus in an attempt to capture share from established players like Burger King, Dunkin’ Brands and McDonald’s.
Discussions
