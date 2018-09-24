Weight Watchers changes its name as part of rebranding effort

Retail News

USA Today

Weight Watchers has changed its name to WW and eliminated artificial ingredients from its branded foods as part of a new emphasis on wellness. Among the changes coming to WW is a new program launching on Oct. 4 – WellnessWins – that offers rewards to members who tracking their meals, exercise and meeting attendance. Individuals who do so can qualify for “exclusive products, services and experiences designed to inspire members on their wellness journeys.”