Wegmans resets stores to highlight store brands

Wegmans resets stores to highlight store brandsRochester Democrat & Chronicle 09/21/2021
Customers in three Wegmans stores near its headquarters are trying to find their favorite products after a major reset at the locations that included “integrating its Nature’s Marketplace [private label] items into mainline departments to eliminate multiple placements.” Wegmans’ private labels account for around half of its sales and Burt P. Flickinger III, managing director of Strategic Resource Group, said it it looking to grow that by another 10 to 15 percent.
