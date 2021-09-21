Wegmans resets stores to highlight store brands

Retail News

Rochester Democrat & Chronicle

Customers in three Wegmans stores near its headquarters are trying to find their favorite products after a major reset at the locations that included “integrating its Nature’s Marketplace [private label] items into mainline departments to eliminate multiple placements.” Wegmans’ private labels account for around half of its sales and Burt P. Flickinger III, managing director of Strategic Resource Group, said it it looking to grow that by another 10 to 15 percent.