Wegmans requiring associates to mask up, asks customers to do the same

Wegmans requiring associates to mask up, asks customers to do the sameThe Citizen/AuburnPub.com 08/04/2021
Wegmans is now requiring associates working in the company’s 106 stores in Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Pennsylvania and Virginia to wear masks on the job in response to the health threat posed by the Delta variant. The family-owned grocery chain is also encouraging “all customers, regardless of vaccination status, to wear a face mask while shopping with us.”
