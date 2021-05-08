Retail News

Wegmans requiring associates to mask up, asks customers to do the same

The Citizen/AuburnPub.com 08/04/2021

Wegmans is now requiring associates working in the company’s 106 stores in Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Pennsylvania and Virginia to wear masks on the job in response to the health threat posed by the Delta variant. The family-owned grocery chain is also encouraging “all customers, regardless of vaccination status, to wear a face mask while shopping with us.”

MORE ON THIS STORY...

MORE RETAIL NEWS HEADLINES...

Discussions
Check out RetailWire's Engaging Online Discussions Featuring Our Exclusive Braintrust!